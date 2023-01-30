Kebbi Beach Soccer Association bags 4-year partnership deal

WACOT Rice Limited, the leading rice processing company and member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach…

WACOT Rice Limited, the leading rice processing company and member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association.

The Kebbi Beach Club (Kebbi Fishers), owned by the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, is Africa’s foremost beach soccer club.

The sponsorship deal with WACOT Rice Ltd as the official Food Partner is a boost for the growth of beach soccer and, ultimately, youth development in Nigeria.

Last year, WACOT Rice sponsored Kebbi Fishers to the World Winners’ Cup in Antalya, Turkey, organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under FIFA responsible for Beach Soccer.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, said the company was pleased with the progress made by Kebbi Fishers in the past three years, including their outing in Turkey. It is this performance that led WACOT to enter the four-year sponsorship agreement, he said.

“In our operations, we always ensure that we create avenues for the Nigerian youth to thrive. Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, through Kebbi Fishers, has grown and received accolades across the continent. They have put Kebbi on the map. We are immensely proud of them and remain committed to supporting them to grow,” Gumel said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, Mahmud Hadejia, thanked WACOT Rice and TGI Group for their support for Kebbi Fishers and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.