KCCI backs efforts to regulate NGOs in Kano

The Kano Concerned Citizens’ Initiative (KCCI) has expressed support for the move to scrutinise the operations of foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state.
The group emphasised the need to verify the motives and sources of funding of NGOs operating in Kano, particularly in light of recent allegations by a US Congressman claiming that USAID had been linked to funding Boko Haram.
But the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, had said that there was no evidence that USAID was funding any terrorist group in the country.
KCCI’s Publicity Secretary, Ahmed Aminu, said the group backs the special committee set up to investigate potential security threats posed by foreign-linked NGOs.
He further highlighted concerns over the influence of foreign-backed NGOs in promoting values contrary to local beliefs, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ issues.
“Our society cannot remain indifferent to the exploitation of our people and the propagation of values that contradict our faith,” he added.
KCCI commended the Kano State Government for launching an investigation into NGO activities, praising the establishment of a high-powered committee tasked with assessing funding sources, operational methods and areas of intervention.
The group pledged its full support for the committee’s work and urged Kano residents to cooperate in ensuring the state remains protected from potential security threats.
