Kayode Ariwoola retires as CJN

Following his attainment of 70 years, the 22nd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has retired from service.

On 22 November 2011, he was elevated to the bench of the Supreme Court and was appointed substantive CJN on 27 June 2022.

Born on 22 August 1954, Ariwoola was appointed CJN by then President Muhammadu Buhari after the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad

Justice Ariwoola was formally confirmed CJN by the Nigerian Senate on 21 September 2022.

Ariwoola is leaving the office of the CJN after two years of manning the helm of affairs at the country’s third arm of government and 13 years on the bench of the apex court in Nigeria.

A valedictory court session was also held in his honour at the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the session, Ariwoola called for measures to be put in place to reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

He explained that there are too many cases before the apex court which ought to have terminated at the appellate court.

According to him, access to justice has contributed largely to the delay in the hearing of cases as litigants and lawyers are forced to wait for several years to have their cases decided.

The retired CJN is likely to be succeeded by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun being the most senior justice in the apex court.

Some days ago, the National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Kekere-Ekun to succeed Ariwoola.