Katsina varsity shut after protest over student’s killing

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has declared a one-week “mid-semester break” starting Monday.

The university’s spokesman, Habib Umar Aminu, in a statement, said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, conveyed the Senate’s decision, advising students to vacate the campus by 6pm on Monday.

The announcement followed a protest by hundreds of students on Sunday, who blocked a major highway in response to the killing of their colleague allegedly by members of a vigilante group.

The deceased, identified as Sai’d Abdulkadir, was a 400-level agriculture student at the university.

It was learned that Abdulkadir was fatally shot on Sunday evening when the commercial motorcyclist transporting him refused to stop at a checkpoint manned by vigilante members.

“The vigilantes opened fire when the motorcyclist refused to stop, but unfortunately, Sa’id was the one hit,” a student leader said.

The motorcyclist, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Angered by the incident, students mobilised and blocked the Kankara-Dutsin-Ma-Katsina highway, setting tyres ablaze and demanding justice for Abdulkadir.

Security forces, including the military and police, intervened, using tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who regrouped on Monday to continue their protest.

The Katsina State Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the killing.