Katsina United edge FWC 2-1 in Abuja to stay unbeaten

Katsina United took a giant step towards the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 playoff yesterday after they edged hard fighting Family Worship Centre (FWC) Champions FC Abuja 2-1 in their last match of the first round of the 2023 NNL abridged season.

Katsina United dominated proceedings in the match played at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch Area 3 as former Nigerian junior international Nazifi Yahya scored a brace to hand the ‘Chanji boys’ their fourth win of the season.

Assisted by former Kano Pillars man, Kenneth Amia, who delivered a dangerous cross into the box, Yahaya, also a former Kano Pillars player, rose highest to nod Katsina United in front in the 2nd minute of the match.

However, the lead was short-lived as FWC who are already faced with relegation fought back to level scores after a few minutes for the first half to end 1-1.

On resumption, Yahaya struck again when he hit his brace in the 53rd minute to win the maximum points for Katsina United who are on top of Group A2 table with 13 points from five matches.

Amia, who played his first full 90 minutes for Katsina United expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the match.

“It was a very difficult match but we used our experience to subdue them. They gave us a run for our money. We had to play cautiously to win,” said the former Nasarawa United player.