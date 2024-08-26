Katsina to inject over N30n into agric productions

In its continued efforts to enhance agricultural activities for food production and rural economy, Katsina State Government has said plans are underway to inject over…

In its continued efforts to enhance agricultural activities for food production and rural economy, Katsina State Government has said plans are underway to inject over N30 billion into agric mechanization.

The state Governor, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after his return from one month vacation.

Radda who proceeded to China at the end of his vacation to explore ways of moderinizing agriculture in his state, said part of the amount would be utilised for the setting up of agric mechanization centres in each local government area.

He said the centres will train farmers on modern agricultural techniques and supply them with agricultural facilities, such that both large scale as well as small scale farmers would have eual access to facilities.

“You cannot develop a state with 90 percent of its population as farmers without investing in agriculture. Therefore, under the arrangement, the centres will provide formers with modern tractors, combine harvesters, improve seeds and other needed facilities,” he said.

Radda acknowledged the current economic hardship in the country and called for patience and understanding from the people of the state, assuring that the government is working to introduce new measures to alleviate suffering.

The governor said he would tour the three zones of the state to get first-hand information from the people on how best they want to be served.

In terms of insecurity, Radda assured the people of the state that his administration is working to recruit additional members of the Community Watch Corps and deploy them to some local government areas to boost their security.

Earlier, the governor commended his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe, who served as acting governor during his vacation, saying he served with trust and dedication.

He also thanked the people of the state for their support and called for continued prayer toward solving problems of insecurity bedevilling the state.