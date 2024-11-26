Katsina, Taraba, Plateau govs present N1.58trn budgets for 2025

Governors of Katsina, Taraba and Plateau states on Monday presented a combined budget proposal of N1.58 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year to their states’ assemblies, with a focus on education, infrastructure, and socioeconomic development.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina presented a budget proposal of N682 billion to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The proposed budget consists of N157,967,755,024.36 (23.15 per cent) recurrent expenditure and N524,274,694,489.51 (76.85 per cent) capital expenditure.

The governor said the 2025 budget estimate has seen a significant increase of 40 per cent compared to the previous year.

The breakdown of the budget showed that the education sector received the largest share of 14 per cent followed by agriculture and livestock development with 12 per cent (N81,840,275,739.70).

Works, Housing, and Transport received 10 per cent of the total budget (N9,684,806,758.56); Rural and Social Development nine per cent (N58,728,146,293.72); Water Resources eight per cent (N53,832,219,322.46); Environment, seven per cent (N49,835,521,799.25); Health six per cent (N43,881,752,172.75) and Internal Security and Home Affairs three per cent (N18,938,508,746.95).

The governor urged the state assembly to expedite the passage of the budget to enable the state government to deliver on its promises to the people.

Taraba gov presents N429bn budget

Governor Agbu Kefas also presented an estimate of N429.8 billion as the 2025 Taraba budget to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The budget has a recurrent expenditure of 39.9 per cent and a capital expenditure of 61 per cent.

The governor, who tagged it the “budget of transformation”, said it reflected the blueprint of his administration, which aimed at transforming the state in terms of infrastructure and economic growth.

He said the 2024 budget has recorded 46.7 per cent implementation so far and assured that machinery was being put in place to ensure a better budget performance next year.

Earlier, Kizito Bonzema, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, said the state had recorded tremendous improvements in areas of security, education, human capital development, workers welfare and infrastructural rehabilitation.

Mr Bonzema, who rated the 2024 budget performance as fair, assured that the house would ensure quick passage of the budget without compromising on thoroughness.

Mufwang presents N471bn budget

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday, presented a N471bn budget proposal for 2025 to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Titled “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” the proposal is aimed at enhancing citizens’ welfare while driving sustainable development across the state.

Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering people-focused projects and programmes that directly impact lives.

The budget allocates N201,522,433,264 (43.46%) for recurrent expenditure and N258,852,660,277 (56.54%) for capital expenditure, reflecting a strategic focus on growth and development.

The governor emphasised that the 2025 budget builds on previous successes while prioritising peace, security, and economic revitalisation.

According to him, key projects will span multiple sectors to transform the state’s economy and improve living standards.

The governor highlighted alignment with the “Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme funded by the World Bank,” ensuring the budget adheres to principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

He also noted that his administration incorporated over 70 grassroots projects identified during town hall engagements in all 17 local government areas, ensuring the budget reflects community needs.