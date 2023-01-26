Katsina residents protest ‘hardship’ during Buhari’s visit

Some residents of Katsina state expressed anger over the naira redesign policy during President Muhammad Buharı’s visit to the state on Thursday. The residents staged…

Some residents of Katsina state expressed anger over the naira redesign policy during President Muhammad Buharı’s visit to the state on Thursday.

The residents staged the protest at Kofar Kaura, Kofar Kwaya and on Yahaya Madaki way in Katsina, saying the economic policy of the government is not working.

The protesters lit bonfire and threw stones and other items at some government vehicles.

The protesters said they were displeased over fuel scarcity, inflation and insecurity.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that immediately the president left Kofar Kaura, some youths who were shouting “Bamayi” began to burn tyres and pelt stones at some security agents who fired teargas in response.

“My name is Mustapha Muhammad Boss. What happened was after President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the underpass, some youths which we don’t know where they came from, begin to chant ‘Bamuyi’, stoning security operative and branded APC’ vehicles as well as setting tyres on fire.

“That is why as you can see, we decided to close our shops for safety. This act is improper and condemnable, because itiis affecting those that have nothing to do either with the visit or the party,” he said.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the security personnel had dispensed the protesters with tear gas and nnormalcy returned.

Responding to a question put forward to the Police spokesperson in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, on the incident on a Police/Media WhatsApp platform, he denied the occurrence of the protest.

“The president was not booed at and there was no protest at all. Katsina state people came out in mass, welcomed and celebrated the arrival of the President,” he said

However, the Chief of staff to the Katsina state governor, Alhaji Bature Masari, said it was in response to the high-handedness of the security agencies against the crowd that went to welcome the President.

“It was a problem between the crowd and the security agents that prvented them from reaching the spot where the commissioning took place and that was even after Mr president has left for another location,” he said.

Earlier, the President began a 2-day state visit in his home state of Katsina where he commissioned some projects.

The President who flew-in from Daura, began his official duty by commissioning the Kofar Kaura Underpass constructed by governor Masari as one of his legacy projects, from where he proceeded to Katsina water supply booster station.

He then went to the Revenue House then Metrological Institute established by the Federal Government and proceeded to the Darma Rice Mill, a private company established by a business mogul, Dahiru Bara’u Mangal.

The president then Kofar Kwaya where he commissioned another Underpass constructed by the Masari administration and then to the Presidential lodge, Katsina Government House, where he would rest for the day.

Part of the presidential itinerary of Friday include the commissioning of General Hospital, Musawa, GDSS Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa Road, Rehabilitated and Ashphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road and Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku Road.