Katsina: Radda unveils Katsina Community Corps as Sirika gets fresh appointment

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors from the North Western States attended the graduation and passing out parade of the Katsina state community watch corps, on Tuesday.

They were trained to augment the efforts of the security agents in Katsina in fighting banditry and other forms of criminalities bedevilling the state.

Specifically, 1, 466 men, women, young and elderly were drawn from across the state, particularly the frontline local government areas, in order to take part in operations having known the terrain better than the security agents in most cases.

They were trained in weapons handling, counter terrorism, first-aid and other security related activities in order to assist the security agents in mitigating the security challenges in their various LGAs.

Some of the governors who attended the event were those of Kano, Yobe, Zamfara and representatives of the governors of Jigawa and Kaduna, amongst others.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the emirs of Katsina and Daura as well as some ministers and members of the national assembly amongst others.

Meanwhile, former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has been appointed as a member of the Katsina State Security Intervention Trust Fund Committee.

The committee has the mandate to mobilise funds to support efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.

The committee also has prominent businessman, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Sen. Abu Ibrahim and Sen. Ibrahim Idah as members.

The governor who inaugurated the committee in Katsina, said it would be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari.

He said the committee included commissioners of Finance, Information, Security and Home Affairs, the state Head of Service, and Special Adviser, Victims of Banditry and Internally Displaced Persons, as members.

Other members are representative of the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, and the state Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, among others, while the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, will serve as Secretary.

Radda mandated the committee to identify prominent indigenes and corporate organisations that could provide funding support, and suggest areas for the deployment of the fund.

He also tasked them to recommend trustees for the security trust fund, and to co-opt any person that would assist in the discharge of the assignment.

