Katsina LG poll: Governor Radda sets record

A day until the local government election in Katsina State. Like clockwork, political parties have begun their familiar dance of consultations, voter canvassing and strategic preparations in pursuit of victory at the polls. However, the winds seem to blow beautifully in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for some convincing reasons.

With Dikko Umaru Radda at the helm of affairs as first-term governor, and as a leader.

Nigerian elections often present unexpected turns. While Katsina prepares to elect 34 new local government chairmen on February 15, history shows that ruling parties at the state level can face significant opposition in local government polls. Take a look at Lagos State, for instance; Despite being an APC stronghold since 1999, the 2021 LG elections saw fierce competition from PDP and other opposition parties in areas like Eti-Osa, Amuwo-Odofin and Surulere.

Similarly, Kano State, another traditional APC bastion, witnessed robust opposition participation. The 2021 and 2023 elections featured strong competition from the Kano chapter of the Red Cap party—the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

However, the scenarios in Katsina appear to be peculiar, thanks to Governor Radda’s trackable achievements that have seemingly dampened opposition hopes beyond redemption.

In the crucial area of security, Radda established the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC). With 2,500 personnel complementing conventional security agencies through native intelligence, the initiative, has yielded impressive results.

The number of local government areas plagued by criminal activities has dropped from 24 local governments to about 12. This, in part, fosters peace and boosts agricultural production.

The education sector has witnessed equally commendable changes. The recruitment of over 7,000 teachers has addressed staffing shortages and put expertise in building the future builders. The construction of 150 new junior and secondary schools – with 75 completed and 75 ongoing – showcases how Radda is committed to expanding educational access to the most downtrodden.

In a state where farming is the lifeblood of its people, with 75-80% of the population engaged in agriculture, Radda takes up the agricultural revolution with passion. His administration has touched the lives of 20,068 farmers through the strategic distribution of agricultural inputs and assets.

The provision of 722 motorcycle knapsack sprayers to extension workers affirms that the governor is serious about modernizing farming practices. Moreover, the construction of small earth dams in Dan Chaffa, Kankara and Dandume, coupled with the sale of 20,000 metric tons of subsidised fertiliser to 350,000 farmers, showcases his understanding of grassroots needs. A step further to this, Radda established the Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority.

When it comes to healthcare, the ‘Dan Amana’ actions speak louder than political rhetoric. In the second quarter of 2023, the governor marked a giant stride with the completion of a 12-bed dialysis centre at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital. Currently a multi-million naira Imaging Centre is going on in Katsina. When completed, it will be the best in the North. Perhaps most touching is his enrolment of 28,813 vulnerable citizens into health insurance.

The urban renewal projects under Radda’s leadership have transformed city landscapes, with the Kofar Soro-Kofar Guga road dualisation already completed.

With more roads like the Eastern Bypass, the urban renewal projects ongoing in Funtua and Daura zones, education and health facilities near completion, Radda promise, that 2025 will see Katsina residents “tired of commissioning projects,” which speaks to his ambitious infrastructure agenda across all three senatorial districts.

Now, such remarkable achievements haven’t gone unnoticed by the opposition. The APC campaign flag-off on January 26, 2025, led by National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, became a watershed moment as not less than 40,000 defectors, including political heavyweights like former PDP state chairman, Alhaji Rabiu Gambo Bakori and Accord Party’s vice presidential aspirant, Isah Hamisu Dandume, crossed over to the APC.

The strength of Katsina APC is unimaginable. All former governors are now united as a team in the party. The migration of the opposition parties’ stalwarts speaks volumes about Radda’s magnetic leadership. Radda has left the opposition parties with nothing to campaign with.

One last thing, I wish the good people of Katsina State free, fair and credible elections. Yours faithfully shall be on the ground to observe, firsthand, how the election unfolds.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State