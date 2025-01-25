Katsina hospital attack: Bandits demand N540m ransom on nurse, others

Bandits that recently attacked a general hospital in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State which left a medical doctor and one other with gunshot injuries, have demanded a ransom of N540m for the release of a nurse and other victims kidnapped during the attack.

Weekend Trust reports that a medical doctor, Dr Murtala Sale Dandashire had sustained gunshot injury when bandits attacked the hospital on Tuesday, during which some of the hospital staff were kidnapped.

One of the kidnapped victims identified as Yusuf Muhammad Mairuwa, is an Assistant Director of Nursing Services and head of the nursing section of the hospital.

SPONSOR AD

Credible family source told Weekend Trust that the attackers have demanded a ransom of N270 million for the release of the nurse.

Weekend Trust also gathered that the bandits have demanded another sum of N270 million for the other hospital staff and some staff of a fertilizer factory kidnapped close to the hospital during the attack.

It would be recalled also that the governor of the state, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda had condemned the hospital attack, and assured of his administration’s commitment to ensuring safety and security of the health workers.

“Though we have made noticeable progress in reducing these attacks, this incident reminds us that our mission is not complete. We are implementing additional security measures, including enhanced personnel presence at healthcare facilities throughout Katsina State.

“We are restrategising our security approach to ensure that our medical professionals can perform their vital duties without fear. The safety of our healthcare workers and residents remains our paramount concern,” the governor said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

A government source told Weekend Trust that the government was exploring means of rescuing the captives unharmed.