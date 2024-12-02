Katsina govt to establish hydroelectric power station, revamp 10mw wind farm

The Katsina State government has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ocean Solutions Energie to establish a mini hydroelectric power station to expand access to sustainable electricity in the state.

The state governor, Umaru Radda, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power and Energy, Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed signed the MoU following critical engagement with development partners and industry experts in Paris, France, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed on Sunday.

Ocean Solution Energie, a French based company specialised in co-development of renewable energy projects in Africa was represented by its Chairman, Mr Minkaila Salami who shared a vision with Katsina State government to advance renewable energy solutions in the state.

The governor noted that the initiative will focus on providing reliable, renewable energy to local communities and will serve as a model for future hydroelectric developments across the state’s 43 dams.

Similarly, the state governor, Radda, has announced plans to revamp the 10 Megawatts wind farm sited at Lambar Rimi area of Katsina State, which has been comatose for several years.

Governor Radda, disclosed this at the weekend during a meeting with Vergnet Groupe — the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS) in Paris, France, according to another statement on Sunday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.