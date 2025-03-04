Katsina govt signs MoU with UK firm on windmill, solar power

Katsina State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genesis Power and Energy Solutions UK in London for completion and maintenance of Lambar Rimi 10 MW Windmill Power Project.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dikko Radda, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Monday in Katsina.

“The MoU establishes a partnership for the development, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of notable energy projects in Katsina State.

“The MoU covers the completion of the 10MW Wind Power Plant at Lambar Rimi, with potential future integration of 10MW Solar PV technology.

“A 50MW power solution for the Katsina Green Economic Zone, beginning with an initial Phase 1 of 10MW and captive power solutions for at least five critical sites across the state,” the CPS explained.

He quoted the governor as saying that the initiative aimed to provide reliable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly power solutions to drive economic growth and attract investments to Katsina State.

He added that the agreement focuses on addressing energy needs in healthcare, education, and water resources sectors, among others.

Gov. Radda stressed the administration’s commitment to “achieving Sustainable Development Goals and tackling climate change head-on.

“The MoU represents a significant milestone in its ongoing effort to build resilient infrastructure that will not only support Katsina’s immediate needs, but also ensure a prosperous, greener future for generations to come,” he said. (NAN)