Katsina Gov’t relaxes curfew

Katsina State Government has reviewed the curfew recently imposed throughout the State. The curfew which restricted movement from 7:00pm to 7:00am has now been relaxed…

Katsina State Government has reviewed the curfew recently imposed throughout the State.

The curfew which restricted movement from 7:00pm to 7:00am has now been relaxed to begin from 10:00pm to 5:00am across the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, announced that the Acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, was satisfied with the reports on the improvement of the security situation throughout the State and therefore ordered the review of the curfew with immediate effect.

The acting governor appreciated the general conduct of the security personnel and the people’s cooperation while the government was trying to control the situation.

He advised people to remain law abiding as they continue with their daily routines.

Following the breakdown of law and order resulting from the hunger protest on August 1, the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsinma and 12 hours across the remaining 33 LGAs of the state.

It was later reviewed to 7pm to 7am across the state.