Katsina govt inaugurates FG palliatives distribution committee

The acting governor of Katsina State, Malam Farouk Lawal Jobe, has inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to oversee the distribution of rice allocated to the state by the federal government.

According to a statement by Dr Bala Salisu Zango, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, the committee will be led by Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari, the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS).

The committee comprises representatives from various government agencies, security forces, traditional councils, and civil society organisations.

The committee’s mandate includes verifying the number of rice bags received, developing a distribution procedure, and submitting a report within three weeks.

Its primary focus is to ensure a fair and transparent distribution process that targets vulnerable individuals.

Acting Governor Jobe said that Katsina State had received 20 trucks of rice from the federal government, along with logistical support for distribution across local government areas.

“The committee’s goal is to guarantee that the distribution of palliatives is conducted fairly and transparently, benefiting those in need such as widows, divorcees, and elderly men and women,” the statement noted.

The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and enhancing food security in the region.

This move comes in the wake of a controversy involving thousands of 25kg bags of rice labelled “Federal Government Food Security Programme” that were recently discovered in Katsina Central Market, which stirred significant concern in the state.