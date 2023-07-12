Katsina govt allays fears of 7,000 S-Power teachers

Katsina State government has assured the 7,000 S-Power teachers employed by the state on a casual basis that all of them will be considered for…

Katsina State government has assured the 7,000 S-Power teachers employed by the state on a casual basis that all of them will be considered for one engagement or another depending on their individual capabilities.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, gave the assurance when he received the representatives of the teachers in his office on Tuesday.

The S-Power teachers were engaged by the immediate past administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari as the replica of the federal government’s N-Power scheme, where they were posted to various primary and secondary schools.

However, on the expiration of their temporary appointment at the end of May, the new governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, having considered their contributions, promised to engage them on a permanent and pensionable basis, saying they must be screened and take an aptitude test, a situation that arose apprehension among them.

Addressing the two unions of the primary and secondary schools wings, the SSG told them not to be afraid or feel discouraged by the aptitude test, saying it was only a way of ensuring that only those who are qualified to teach are entrusted with the education of the children of the state.

