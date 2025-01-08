Katsina gov reshuffles cabinet

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the reshuffle was aimed at optimising the performance of the administration’s ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

In the reshuffle, Alhaji Malik Anas, a new commissioner nominee, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

SPONSOR AD

Anas was a one-time Katsina State Accountant General, and a member of different professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and Financial Reporting of Nigeria among others.

Also, Alhaji Bello Husaini Kagara, who was the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, has been moved to the Ministry of Finance.

Hon. Bashir Tanimu Gambo, who previously served as finance commissioner, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, Alhaji Yusuf Rabi’u Jirdede was moved from the Ministry of Special Duties to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, while Alhaji Adnan Nahabu moved from Commerce, Trade and Investment to the Ministry of Special Duties.