Katsina: Gov Radda names street after Qatar

Katsina state government and Qatari government have strengthened bilateral ties to boost health, education and culture.

Qatari government, through the Qatar Foundation, has been rendering philosophic services to Katsina State, particularly in the area of healthcare delivery.

As part of appreciation, Governor Dikko Umar Radda hosted the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria in Katsina where the governor sought not only to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two but also broaden it to cover other areas.

SPONSOR AD

On arrival at the state capital, the envoy was treated to a special durbar and various cultural entertainments as a sign of the mutual relationships that exist between the state and the Arab country.

At a brief ceremony to formally name a street after Qatar in the state capital, Governor Raddda reaffirmed the commitment of the state to always explore opportunities that are beneficial.

“Katsina state and the Qatari Government have, over the years, been working to achieve a lot in the areas of education and health, among others. This event today. Will not only strengthen that long standing relationship, but also explore other avenues of mutual benefit, “ the governor said.

In an interview with newsmen, the Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria , Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, appreciated the rich culture and heritage of Katsina people and described the experience of the visit as an opportunity to see more about Nigeria.