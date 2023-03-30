Katsina gov-elect inaugurates c’ttee on policy document review

The Katsina State governor-elect, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, yesterday inaugurated a committee on “strategic policy document review” and promised to hit the ground running the day he would be sworn in.

Radda, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, election, said during the inauguration of the committee that the essence of the committee was to ensure that the policy document was readily available for implementation before May 29.

He said, “I conceived these policies and programmes as part of what I want to do for Katsina State if I emerge as the governor of the state, and we put it into a document a year before now.

“Today, we have invited experts on different aspects of this document to review it and make their inputs with the view to defining it to be a real workable document. It is also a duty of this committee to fashion out the implementation strategy of the document.”

He disclosed that there were 11 sectors in the document: public service reform, security, agriculture, education, health sector reform, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), MSMEs, social care, land reform, traditional institutions and religious affairs.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the committee, Prof Abubakar Sadiq said that by reviewing the document and making their inputs, the people of the state would eventually own it up having a hand in it.