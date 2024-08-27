Katsina emir loses brother

The emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, on Monday lost his younger brother, Alhaji Hassan Kabir Usman.

Late Usman, who until his death, at the age of 55, held the title of Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida.

He was buried in accordance with Islamic rites at the Dantakun Cemetery after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Sheikh Gambo Mustapha.

Governor Radda, his deputy, Faruk Lawal Jobe, Chief of Staff Hon. Abdullahi Jabiru Tsauri and the bereaved emir were amongst the personalities that attended the funeral prayer.

In his condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Katsina State Governor expressed deep sorrow over the death of the revered traditional leader.

Governor Radda acknowledged the significant contributions of late Usman to the cultural and social fabric of Katsina State, stating, “His departure leaves a profound void in our hearts and the state.

“We have lost not just a traditional leader, but a bridge-builder and custodian of our heritage.”

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir, the royal family, and the people of Katsina State, urging them to uphold the values of peace, unity, and progress that Alhaji Hassan championed.

“In this moment of grief, we take comfort in his legacy and the wisdom, compassion, and dedication to service he leaves behind,” Governor Radda said, encouraging all citizens to pray for the repose of his soul and for strength for the bereaved family.