Katsina-Daura forum calls for action on rising banditry

The Katsina-Daura Unity and Development Forum has raised what it called urgent concerns about the increasing incidents of kidnapping and banditry in Katsina State.

In a press release yesterday signed by its president, Tukur Malami, the forum reported at least five kidnapping episodes over the last month alone, warning that this growing wave of violence posed a serious threat to both public safety and the state’s economy.

“We are deeply alarmed by the escalating insecurity in our state. The shrinking of commuting routes is alarming. If left unchecked, the state could become largely inaccessible, severely affecting our socioeconomic activities,” said President of the forum.

SPONSOR AD

The latest attack took place last week in Tsiga, where Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (RTD), a respected elder and former Director General of the NYSC, was abducted alongside others from his hometown.

The forum expressed sadness over the kidnapping, highlighting General Tsiga’s significant contributions to the nation and his active role within the community and the Forum’s Board of Trustees.

“His abduction is not just a blow to his family, but to all of us,” Malami added. “We pray for his swift and safe release.”

The forum, however, commended the efforts of the state government, particularly the firm stance of Governor Dikko Radda against negotiating with bandits.

“We stand with Governor Radda on his position to not negotiate with bandits,” Malami stated.

The forum also called on both the federal and state governments, as well as all security agencies, to intensify their efforts to combat banditry and ensure the swift release of kidnapped victims, including General Tsiga.