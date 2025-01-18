Katsina agog as Lado gives out 4 daughters in marriage

Katsina town was agog on Friday as dignitaries from different parts of the country trooped to the Bani Coomassie Juma’at Mosque to attend the wedding fatiha of four daughters of a renowned politician, business mogul and philanthropist, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke.

The brides, Rukayya, Maryam, Fatima and Dr. Zainab Yakubu Lado, were given in marriage by a business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal on behalf of Senator Lado.

Rukayya Yakubu Lado was married to Abubakar Zaharaddeen, who was represented by a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, while Fatima Yakubu Lado was married to Khalid Kabir Barkiya, who was represented by his father, Senator Kabir Barkiya.

Similarly, Dr Zainab Yakubu Lado was married to Professor Wasiju Madina Almustafa. Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State stood in for the groom during the wedding.

On her part, Sabira Yakubu Lado was married to Aminu Abubakar Musa, who was represented by the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Among the dignitaries who graced the ceremony were the Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri; Jigawa governor, Umar Namadi, federal and state lawmakers, district heads and other traditional title holders, businessmen, captains of industry and politicians from different parts of the country.

The Katsina State chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheik Yakubu Musa Hassan led prayers for a blissful married life for the brides and grooms and made supplications for peace and sustainable development of the country.

Senator Lado was also a member of the House of Representatives and a three-time runner-up in Katsina State governorship elections.