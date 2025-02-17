Katsina Accidental airstrike: Air Force breaks silence

The Nigerian Air Force has reacted to the tragic incident which occurred at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State, on Saturday.
Daily Trust had reported how an airstrike targeted at bandits mistakenly wiped out a family of six and one other person.
In a statement on Mondaay, the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, had ordered a “thorough investigation”.
Akinboyewa said the Saturday airstrike also helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.
He said the operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a MPF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two personnel and four vigilantes.
According to him, the bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge on the nearby Yauni Hill.
“In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission. Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged,” he said.
The NAF spokesman said that reports alleging civilian casualties following the airstrikes were deeply troubling, adding that the NAF remained fully committed to uncovering the truth.
According to him, while the claims were distressing, it was important to emphasise that they remained allegations until a comprehensive investigation was concluded.
“As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards.
“The NAF Ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens.
“In response to these allegations therefore, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has promptly ordered thorough investigations, ” he said.
He said this was to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action was taken based on the findings.
He urged the public to remain calm as the investigations unfolded.
Akinboyewa reaffirmed NAF’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives. (NAN)
