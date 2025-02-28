KASU set to get AI library

A member of the 10th National Assembly representing Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Hon. (Dr) Abdulmalik Zubairu, has pledged to build the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Library at Kaduna State University (KASU) and two others in Zamfara schools to enhance students’ digital skills.

He made the promise shortly after receiving an Award of Excellence as the Most Outstanding House of Representatives (HoR) Member from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone A.

The award recognised his contributions to students’ welfare, particularly his scholarship programme benefiting over 4,000 students across Nigerian and foreign higher institutions.

SPONSOR AD

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to improving the educational development of students from Zamfara, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“I was once a student and can tell what it takes, particularly for those from poor backgrounds. That is why I am committed to helping in whichever way possible—through scholarships, building learning facilities, among others.

“I have promised to liaise with the management of KASU to explore the possibility of building an AI library at the institution, as well as two more in Zamfara schools. I will also provide a bus for the students of this zone to ease their mobility to functions,” he said.

The NANS Zone A Deputy Coordinator for Campus Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar Sahabi Gusau, announced the lawmaker’s recognition during the 1st Education, Skills, and Security Summit themed “Empowering Minds”, which was held at Kaduna State University (KASU).

He revealed that the lawmaker’s scholarship programme for 4,000 students amounted to over ₦237 million, while he had also built and rehabilitated numerous primary and secondary schools worth over ₦300 million in Zamfara State.

Dr. Suleiman Usman Yusuf, the Founder and CEO of Bold Age Group, addressed the effects of insecurity on youth development, education, entrepreneurship, and skills acquisition.