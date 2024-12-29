Kashifu advocates technology integration for prosperity

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has called on policymakers to leverage the unique strengths of their states to drive economic prosperity.

The NITDA boss spoke at a capacity building workshop held at the FutureMap Academy in Hadejia, Jigawa State, on the theme “AI for Office Productivity, Design Thinking, Agriculture, Health, Education, Energy, and Climate Change.”

Addressing the participants, including academics, professionals, startup founders, students, government officials and non-governmental organizations, Kashifu emphasized the need for policymakers to identify and harness resources.

The DG cited Jigawa’s large pool of computer science graduates, saying they could contribute to the state’s growth if equipped with skills. He narrated his journey into computer science and digital transformation, emphasizing how mentors can inspire the next generation to explore careers in technology.

Kashifu, while stressing the need for policies that build remote work competencies, shared the success stories of young Nigerians who transitioned from being workers in local organisations to high-paying remote roles in foreign companies.

The DG advocated integrating technology into sectors like agriculture to create diverse employment opportunities. He called for technology-driven solutions to address issues and the use of resources to boost productivity and remote work chances.

Kashifu further showcased AI’s practical applications and suggested that government services, such as land and birth certificate registration, could benefit from digital transformation, thereby reducing bureaucratic stress.

Highlighting the transformative role of technology and self-learning in productivity, he disclosed how artificial intelligence is being used at NITDA to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes and manage complex tasks.

Spotlighting the value of a strategic mindset and integrating technology into daily workflows, he urged attendees to start with small changes in their offices and inspire others to adopt tactical approaches to problem-solving.

At the event, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, particularly in Northern states.

The Representative, Dr. Nihinlola Mary Fafore reiterated the company’s vision to empower individuals and communities with digital skills.

Fafore said in conjunction with stakeholders, Huawei aims to bridge the digital divide, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and enhance the employability of young Nigerians. The official added that initiative is part of the company’s efforts to develop a robust tech ecosystem.

Jigawa Governor’s Technical Adviser on ICT & Digital Economy, Dr. Rislan Abdulazeez Kanya, highlighted the untapped potential of local human capital and the importance of strategic policies.

He said the government, NITDA and other partners would uplift communities through technology.

The workshop was organized by FutureMap Foundation in collaboration with NITDA, Jigawa State, Huawei, Cosmopolitan University, and Open School Initiative.