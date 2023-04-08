Kashere varsity warns students against vices, matriculates 3,849

The Federal University Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, has administered the oath of matriculation to 3,849 newly admitted students for the 2022/2023 academic session. The Vice-Chancellor,…

The Federal University Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, has administered the oath of matriculation to 3,849 newly admitted students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umaru Pate, while speaking at the 13th matriculation of the university on Thursday in Kashere, said the 3,849 students admitted in the institution represented less than half of the number of applicants that chose it as first choice in their UMTE and DE JAMB applications.

He warned the students that the university has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices like examination malpractice, drug abuse, cultism, sexual and gender-based violence, fake news, among others.

“Don’t get involved in online scam or what is commonly referred to as the Yahoo-Yahoo scam. You will bear the full consequences of any unacceptable conduct in whatever form,” he said.

University of Kashere gets new Acting Registrar

Kashim Shettima: A true unifier

Giving the breakdown of the figures, Pate said that Faculty of Agriculture admitted 131 students; Education 698, Humanities 258, Social Sciences 1,058, Management Sciences 428 and Sciences 1,276.

He said that all the candidates had successfully completed their registration and documentation processes with the relevant units of the university.

The VC congratulated the students and lauded Gombe State government and security agencies for the prevailing peace in the state, as well as admonished the newly admitted students to be security conscious, adding that, “security is everyone’s business; help us to protect and secure our campus and community.”

While noting that the university had adopted proactive measures to address accommodation challenges being faced by the new students, he said two big hostel projects are ongoing as they rehabilitate another building outside the campus for temporary use.

He further stated that seven of the programmes in the institution that took off in 2021 would soon be due for full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We have made significant progress in our effort to establish a College of Medical Sciences in the university. Laboratories for foundational medical programmes like Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology have been constructed,” Pate said.