Kashere, UniMaid, Modibbo varsities’ VCs laud Daily Trust for excellent journalism

The vice chancellors of three federal universities have lauded Media Trust Group for its excellent journalism over the years.

The three VCs – Prof. Umar Pate of the University of Kashere, Gombe State; Prof Mohammed Mele of University of Maiduguri; and Prof. Ibrahim Umar Modibbo of Adama University, Yola, gave the commendation on Monday when they paid a courtesy call on the management of the Media Trust Group.

The visiting vice chancellors were accompanied by the Director of Nigeria-Arabic Language Village, Borno State, Prof. Ibrahim Mohammad and some management staff of their universities.

They also congratulated the senior management team of the company including the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Ahmed Shekarau; Editor-in-Chief, Hamza Idris and General Editor, Stella Iyaji, on their recent appointments.

The vice chancellors also sought the support of the Media Trust Group to strengthen media engagement of their activities and create more spaces for their students for industrial training and job opportunities.

Prof. Pate said the visit became necessary for the VCs to familiarize themselves with the company and to also meet the three key senior management team members of the company who graduated from the University of Maiduguri.

He said the story of Daily Trust was that of determination, success and a celebration of excellence.

While commending the newly appointed management staff, Prof. Pate said they had grown through the ranks from middle-level cadre up to where they are today, adding that it was an indication of their loyalty to the company, competence, reputation as well as their performance.

In his remarks, the Unimaid VC, Prof. Mele, said the university had been doing very well and was working hard to upgrade its radio and television.

He said the school needed the Media Trust Group’s support and guidance going forward in setting up a television station, adding that “We may even be having collaborations, if possible, for content and other things, since we have students, very talented students. I think this is where we can formally sit and maybe have a special MOU, if possible, to develop that.”

He also disclosed that towards the end of this year, UniMaid was going to celebrate its 50 years anniversary and called for support from the media for publicity.

The Director of Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno State, Prof. Ibrahim Mohammad, also commended Daily Trust for its excellent and professional reportage of national and international issues.

He said the village had ventured into so many areas besides the mandate to teach Arabic students language, including training of Tsangaya teachers and teaching university students Arabic.

In his remarks, the GCEO, Ahmed Shekarau, appreciated them for the visit and committed to reviving the automatic employment for the best-graduating students from some selected universities in the North.