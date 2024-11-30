Kanu We Know, Ekpa We Don’t – Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo

The Ohaneze Ndi Igbo has stated that the only person they recognize as leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, not Simon Ekpa.

The body also dismissed insinuations from some quarters that there has been leadership crisis within Ohaneze Ndi Igbo since the death of its late President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

They insisted that the next Ohaneze president would come from Imo State in order to complete the slot allocated to the state.

Vice President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, made this known at a press conference, on Saturday.

He called on all Igbo-speaking states to allow Imo State to complete its slot in the socio-cultural presidency.

“All these emergency leaders emerging here and there have not come to our notice. Sometimes, when you listen to Nnamdi Kanu, we still support him and believe that if he is released, he will tell us who his boys are,

“Because it is not a one-man movement, we still interact with him, and he is part and parcel of us. He is an Igbo son.

“This issue of Simon Ekpa is unknown to me and to Ohaneze Ndigbo. What we are concerned about is the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and if he is released, it would help us in Igbo land a great deal.

“In a structure, you must have an arrowhead. There are many setups within the IPOB issue, and many people have started claiming that they are Mr. IPOB. But the IPOB that we know is Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Why should we be so concerned about his arrest in Finland when he has destroyed the economy of the South East?”

“You and I know that if his views represent what would bring Biafra, we know that no one would want to be part of that kind of Biafra.”

“We should be very cautious and consider the lives of his brothers and sisters, because Nnamdi Kanu has been consistent and he is the leader of IPOB.

“Simon Ekpa says he is a content creator, so how can we take him seriously? He should go to Nollywood and deceive people. We look at Simon Ekpa as a Nollywood star, as he claims, and it is only in Nollywood that we see content creators,” he said.

He said that all leadership positions in every wing and organ of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo are zoned to states, not individuals.

According to him, currently, the position of the president is zoned to Imo, but the late Chief Iwuanyanwu did not complete his tenure.

Okeke-Ogene acknowledged that Chief Iwuanyanwu’s death created a significant vacuum but assured that Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, as an institution of repute, remains intact and undivided, with no leadership crisis.

He also urged the Southeast governors to collaborate more effectively to enhance security measures that will improve crime-fighting efficiency and sustainability.