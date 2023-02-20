✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Kano woman remanded for inviting brother to beat up co-wife

A magistrates’ court sitting in Kano has remanded in prison a housewife, Zaliha Abdulmumin, alongside her brother, Hamisu Lawan Tumfafi, of Dawakin Tofa LGA for…

    By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

A magistrates’ court sitting in Kano has remanded in prison a housewife, Zaliha Abdulmumin, alongside her brother, Hamisu Lawan Tumfafi, of Dawakin Tofa LGA for allegedly beating and injuring her co-wife, Amina Lawan.

Zaliha and her brother were accused of conspiracy to commit murder, whereby she invited her brother to assist her beat her co-wife, thereby injuring her on her body to the extent that she fainted. 

The prosecutor, Barr Jamilu Abubakar, told the court that the siblings entered the room of the plaintiff, tied her with a rope and beat her up.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the offence but rejected that they attempted killing the plaintiff.

The Magistrate, Halima Nasir, agreed and fixed March 16, 2023, for continuation of the case.

 

