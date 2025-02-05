Kano varsity pro-chancellor appointed as ABU VC

The Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has appointed Prof Adamu Ahmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday morning during the 209th (Special) Council meeting presided over by council Chairman, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed.

Ahmed teaches at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of the institution.

He was Director of the institution’s Directorate of University Advancement.

Until his appointment, Prof Ahmed was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Education, Kano.