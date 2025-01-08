✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Kano varsity expels 41 students for exam malpractices

north west university, kano
north west university, kano
    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

North-West University, Kano, has expelled 41 students and rusticated 18 others for involvement in examination malpractices during the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic year.

The university confirmed the decision through a circular dated January 3, 2025, which was signed by Jafaru Sule Muhammad, the Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, on behalf of the registrar.

The university’s Senate made the decision during its 56th regular meeting, held on December 30, 2024, after reviewing recommendations from the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

SPONSOR AD

The circular indicated that the expelled students and those rusticated were found guilty of violating the university’s examination policies.

According to the statement, 42 students received written warnings for their involvement in the misconduct, while two students were exonerated of all charges.

The students implicated in the malpractice were from various faculties, including Basic Medical Science, Science, Computing, Education, Social and Management Sciences, and Humanities.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories