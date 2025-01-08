Kano varsity expels 41 students for exam malpractices

North-West University, Kano, has expelled 41 students and rusticated 18 others for involvement in examination malpractices during the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic year.

The university confirmed the decision through a circular dated January 3, 2025, which was signed by Jafaru Sule Muhammad, the Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, on behalf of the registrar.

The university’s Senate made the decision during its 56th regular meeting, held on December 30, 2024, after reviewing recommendations from the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

The circular indicated that the expelled students and those rusticated were found guilty of violating the university’s examination policies.

According to the statement, 42 students received written warnings for their involvement in the misconduct, while two students were exonerated of all charges.

The students implicated in the malpractice were from various faculties, including Basic Medical Science, Science, Computing, Education, Social and Management Sciences, and Humanities.