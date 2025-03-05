Kano uncovers 8,875 fake beneficiaries in contributory health scheme

The Kano State Government has uncovered 8,875 fake beneficiaries under the state’s Contributory Healthcare Management Agency’s scheme.
Dr Rahila Aliyu Mukhtar, the agency’s executive secretary, revealed this during a press conference in Kano.
She expressed concern that fraudulent enrolments were discovered even in state-owned hospitals, including Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (formerly Nasarawa Hospital), Waziri Shehu Gidado General Hospital, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi General Hospital and Khalifa Sheikh Isyaka Rabi’u Paediatric Hospital.
She further explained that among the fake beneficiaries were retirees who were still receiving benefits, as well as individuals fraudulently added to the scheme by officials for personal gain.
“The agency will not spare anyone found guilty of this fraudulent act because it is an act of sabotage,” she warned.
Dr Mukhtar assured that with these revelations, the agency will now save significant funds previously lost to fraud.
