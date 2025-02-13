✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kano to review revenue generation laws

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
    By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano 

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the review of all revenue generation laws in the state as part of a new initiative to boost revenue.

This was revealed by the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), Dr Zaid Abubakar, during the agency’s 2024 annual performance review and strategic planning meeting for 2025.

He stated that the governor approved the review, which is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Dr Abubakar emphasised the necessity of updating the existing tax laws, which he described as outdated and ineffective.

He further noted that a central revenue account has been introduced to enhance transparency and accountability, and prevent financial leakages.

As part of the preparations for the law review, the state has also launched a taxpayer engagement initiative to ensure full awareness and inclusivity in the process.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Revenue to the governor, Prof. Ibrahim Barde, stressed the importance of revising the laws to improve revenue collection and ensure timely payments.

 

