✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Kano to renew hunters’ licences for wildlife conservation

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano 

The Kano State Government has announced plans to renew hunting licenses across the state as part of efforts to conserve wildlife and protect the environment.

Ahmad Halliru Sawaba, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Wildlife Conservation, disclosed this during a press conference in Kano.

He said wildlife resources should be managed as public assets, regulated by law, and accessed through proper certification obtained via registration.

SPONSOR AD

“Hunters must be registered under established laws, with clear guidance on the species permissible for hunting.

“Wildlife can only be hunted for legitimate purposes, and all killings must be documented and subject to official investigation,” Sawaba said.

He expressed concern over the significant loss of wildlife in Kano due to urbanisation, unregulated hunting, and insufficient government action on conservation, management and planning.

He said to address these issues, the government is committed to improving the Kano Zoological Garden, aiming to position it as a leading zoo in Nigeria to attract tourism and investment.

Sawaba also revealed that the government is developing an eight-year master plan for wildlife conservation.

The comprehensive plan, compiled by stakeholders and experts, is designed to guide conservation efforts in the state, he added.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories