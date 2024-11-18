Kano to renew hunters’ licences for wildlife conservation

The Kano State Government has announced plans to renew hunting licenses across the state as part of efforts to conserve wildlife and protect the environment.

Ahmad Halliru Sawaba, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Wildlife Conservation, disclosed this during a press conference in Kano.

He said wildlife resources should be managed as public assets, regulated by law, and accessed through proper certification obtained via registration.

SPONSOR AD

“Hunters must be registered under established laws, with clear guidance on the species permissible for hunting.

“Wildlife can only be hunted for legitimate purposes, and all killings must be documented and subject to official investigation,” Sawaba said.

He expressed concern over the significant loss of wildlife in Kano due to urbanisation, unregulated hunting, and insufficient government action on conservation, management and planning.

He said to address these issues, the government is committed to improving the Kano Zoological Garden, aiming to position it as a leading zoo in Nigeria to attract tourism and investment.

Sawaba also revealed that the government is developing an eight-year master plan for wildlife conservation.

The comprehensive plan, compiled by stakeholders and experts, is designed to guide conservation efforts in the state, he added.