News

Kano to establish centre for disease control

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano 

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano State Centre for Disease Control Bill 2023, a landmark step toward strengthening the state’s public health system. 

The bill, passed after its third reading and deliberations, seeks to establish a disease control centre in Kano. 

The legislation outlines frameworks for public health surveillance, emergency response management, and healthcare worker protection during crises. 

Also, the Assembly considered several other bills, including the Kano State Signage and Advertisement Establishment Bill, 2025, the Kano State Physical Planning and Development Control Bill 2025, and the Kano State Water Users Association Bill, 2025, all of which scaled their first readings. 

