Kano South: Tribunal dismisses Gaya’s petition, declares Sumaila winner

Another NNPP lawmaker sacked over certificate forgery

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano, Kano State, has dismissed the petition filed by Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for being “grossly incompetent.”

The three-man panel led by Justice R.O. Odogu held that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof against the winner of the election.

Justice Odogu held that, “We find no merit in this petition, and accordingly, it’s hereby dismissed. We similarly affirm the declaration of Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of NNPP as winner and valid winner of the Kano South Senatorial District election held on 25th February, 2023.

“The sum of N200,000 cost is hereby awarded in favour of the respondents against the petitioner.”

Meanwhile, the tribunal affirmed that Idris Dankawu of the NNPP “forged” his West African School Certificate (WAEC) which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the election for Kumbotso Federal Constituency.

His opponent, Munir Babba Danagudi, of the APC had filed a petition praying the court to declare that Dankawu forged his secondary school certificate to secure admission into the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna.

In the judgement, the three-man tribunal panel led by Justice I.P. Chima averred that Dankawu forged his WAEC and accordingly voided his election.

The tribunal ordered INEC to set aside the Certificate of Return given to Dankawu and declare Munir Babba Danagudi the winner.

