Kano: Six allegedly nabbed for chanting provocative slogans against Emir

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested six persons who allegedly chanted provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, thereby causing a breach of peace.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Kano. Gumel said that the suspects constituted a public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering, by chanting provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who attended the ceremony.

According to the CP, the suspects were chanting slogans such as “New governor, new emir”, insisting that Gov. Abba Yusuf should remove Ado Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.”

Gumel said that the police used technology to identify those involved, adding that the investigation was ongoing to identify more suspects and their sponsors.

“That group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have been sponsored by somebody or a group of persons.

“Six persons have been identified. We used technology to track them down. We are still analysing the video footage and we are making efforts to arrest all those involved. We are also making efforts to get the sponsors.

“Traditional institution is a respectable institution, and anybody who messes around with the traditional institution is an enemy of the police,” he said.

Aminu Ado Bayero, CFR is the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan. He ascended the throne on 9 March 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. He is the chancellor of the University of Calabar.

