Kano set to revive abattoirs

The Kano State Government has disclosed plans to revive the ultra-modern abattoirs established over the years under the state’s agribusiness development plan.

This was disclosed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project’s (KSADP’s) Seed and Input Fair 2023 with the theme: “Linking Farmers to Quality Seeds and Agro Inputs for Improved Productivity Against Food Insecurity”, organised by the International Crops Research for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

Represented by his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Dr Faruk Dukawa, Governor Abba stated that his administration had a great plan for agricultural business activities and the entire business community in the state, adding that the state government would soon introduce subsidy on fertiliser through a planned Public Private Partnership (PPP) with credible fertiliser producing firms.

Earlier in his speech, ICRISAT’s Country Representative, Dr Angarawai Ignatius, revealed that under KSADP, funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), a one-stop shop farmer hub model had been introduced to directly linked-up real farmers with genuine inputs manufacturers.

He noted that the seed fair held in Gaya, Bichi and Bunkure targeted 3,000 farmers.

