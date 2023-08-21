Kano set for economic city project completion

Kano State government has revealed that it would ensure that all the needful has been officially completed to enable effective takeoff of the much…

Kano State government has revealed that it would ensure that all the needful has been officially completed to enable effective takeoff of the much awaited multi-million naira Kano Economic City started over a decade ago.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kano State governor on business development, Jamilu Umar Bataiya when he visited the site of the economic city at Dangwauro in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the new Kano State administration under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is committed to ensuring the return of Kano State’s glory in the business sector and all other sectors of human endeavors adding that the realisation of the Kano Economic City has been on the top priority lists.

Similarly, in his address while receiving the team, Chairman, Business Development of the project’s developers, Mr Mahmoud that the project handled by Brains and Hammers is at the verge of completing the first phase that will accommodate two giant markets in the state.

He explained that despite several odds, the developers were able to put the first phase at a near completion stage that include about 1000 pharmaceutical shops and about 3000 shops that were specifically dedicated to information technology (IT) activities in the tech hub of the economic city adding that when inaugurated, the two giant markets will be relocated from within the city to the economic city.

