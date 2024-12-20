Kano sacked SSG still on suspension – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has said the sacked Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and the Commissioner of Transportation, Muhammad Diggol remained suspended as far as investigation is not yet over.

The state chairman of the party, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, told our correspondent yesterday that “They are still suspended and investigation is still ongoing as far as the party is concerned.”

Daily Trust had reported how the party recently suspended Bichi and Diggol over alleged disloyalty and abuse of office.

Dungurawa said, “Whatever that is happening or has happened to them in government, we have nothing to do with it.

“The party and government are two different organs and operate separately. The government acted on its own reasons best known to them while we are also doing our part.”

Daily Trust reports that the suspension of Bichi and Diggol came at the heat of a controversy that a former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was running the state by proxy and that the incumbent, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, should be allowed to run the state.

While the sacked SSG was relieved of his position on health ground alongside the Chief of Staff to the Governor and five other commissioners, many believed that his ouster was not unconnected with the Abba ‘Tsaya da Kafarka’ Movement calling for the independence of Governor Yusuf.

The movement is calling on the governor to stop heeding to any advice from his political mentor, Senator Kwankwaso.

Recall that while Bichi was dropped from the administration, the commissioner, Diggol was reassigned a new portfolio to head the ministry of project monitoring and evaluation.