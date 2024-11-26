Kano revenue service seals Max Air, Dantata over tax default

The Kano State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) has sealed the Head Office of Max Air Limited for failing to remit over N190 million Pay As You Earn (PAYE) as well as other liability taxes accruing from 2012 to 2017.

The Director of Debt Management and Enforcement of KIRS, Madam Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the company has failed to respond to some correspondence sent to it by the service, adding that they were forced to secure a court order to seal the company’s office.

The enforcement team also sealed the office of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company situated along Zaria Road for defaulting to remit to the service over N241m and outstanding withholding tax liabilities.

The director explained that the service has secured a court order to seal the company’s premises till the liabilities are fully settled, explaining that KIRS will continue to execute its mandate to ensure improved revenue generation for the state.