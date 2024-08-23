Kano residents to benefit from 23, 644 bags of rice – Sen. Barau

Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the federal government palliatives committee for Kano State, Senator Barau Jibrin, has disclosed that 23, 644 – 25kg bags…

Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the federal government palliatives committee for Kano State, Senator Barau Jibrin, has disclosed that 23, 644 – 25kg bags of rice have been allocated to Kano State and would be distributed to the needy equitably.

Senator Jibrin disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, during an interview with newsmen after a meeting of the committee.

He said only residents with national identity card, driver’s license, voter’s card, or international passport are qualified to benefit from the palliatives.

He said, “We just held a meeting in respect of a committee set up by Mr. President on how to distribute palliatives to the needy in respect of the Kano people.

“You can see we have taken our time to create a modality that the palliatives will be taken to the people that need them. The mandate Mr. President has given to us is to make the items to be distributed to the people. The 23, 644 – 25kg bags of rice, would be distributed at all the wards in the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

“Beneficiaries shall be listed on a sheet of paper, and each shall be given a bag of rice (25kg) after such a person is identified through a valid means of identification such as a national identity card, driver’s license, voter’s card, or international passport.

“The list of all beneficiaries with their signatures shall be submitted to the local government committee for onward submission to the state committee.”

The committee has its membership drawn from different political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigerian People’s Party (NPPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – and the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) as well as traditional and religious leaders.