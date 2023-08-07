Kano research centre to commence clinical, surgical services

The Kano Independent Research Center Trust (KIRCT) has announced its decision to commence full clinical services as part of its efforts to complement healthcare delivery…

Daily Trust reports that the centre was established by Pfizer for the Kano State government in 2013 to conduct biomedical and healthcare research on communicable and non-communicable diseases of public health importance in Nigeria and the African continent.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Centre, Dr. Jameel Ismail Ahmed, while speaking to journalists during the medical outreach to about 3,000 persons at Dawakin Kudu area of Kano on Sunday, assured that they would kick off the clinical service by next month while surgical services would be introduced later on.

He said the centre would also continue to offer periodic free medical interventions to the people of the state as some patients might be unable to afford their clinical services, adding that this was part of their social responsibility to the people of the state.

“For those patients with extensive problems that may not be treated here, we are in collaboration with other hospitals that we can easily refer them to and we intend to facilitate their referral so that they can receive emergency attention,” Ahmed said.

On his part, the village head of the community, Musa Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries of the medical outreach, appreciated the centre for the gesture.

