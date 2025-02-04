Kano rerun: Tsanyawa/Kunchi constituency without representation one year on

One year after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the rerun election for the Tsanyawa/Kunchi state constituency, the area remains without an elected representative in the Kano State House of Assembly.

INEC halted the rerun on February 3, 2024 after suspected political thugs disrupted the process at several polling stations across the two local government areas.

The Court of Appeal had in 2023 nullified the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing the constituency, Garba Yau Gwarmai, following a legal challenge by Yusuf Ali Maigado, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate. The court ordered a rerun within 90 days.

Commenting on the prolonged absence of representation, political analyst Dr Kabiru Sufi attributed the issue to INEC, politicians and stakeholders from the constituency, blaming them for failing to ensure the peaceful conduct and conclusion of the process.

“INEC owes stakeholders an explanation as to why it has failed to complete the process as required by law,” Dr Sufi said.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Tsamiya, lamented the lack of representation, urging the state governor to ensure the constituency is not further neglected, especially as it struggles with inadequate basic amenities.

“Kunchi is largely a remote rural area where even teachers posted here refuse to come because we lack access roads and potable water, among other problems. So, politically speaking, the governor is our representative since the whole state is his constituency,” he said.

So far, INEC has not announced a new date for the rerun election.

When contacted, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Hajia Safiya, simply stated that when the commission is ready, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Abdu Zango, would convene a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the plans.