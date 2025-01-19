Kano: police recover stolen cars through e-CMR platform 

The Kano state Police Command has revealed that police detectives in the state have recovered two stolen vehicles, using the Nigeria Police Force Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) platform.

This was disclosed by the Kano police Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

In a statement, he said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Salman Dogo Garba, urged motor vehicle owners to utilize the opportunity provided by the Force to register their vehicles in the e-CMR platform for easy tracking and recovery when stolen.

According to the Command spokesperson, the vehicles were recovered after the Command received complaint.

He explained that on January 1, 2025, a complaint was lodged by a resident of Abuja, stating that unidentified individuals approached him at his car stand located in Zuba, Abuja, expressing interest in a Toyota Corolla 2014 model.

He added that during a test drive, the two suspects brandished a pistol, threatened the victim, and subsequently fled with the vehicle, including original documents and two keys.

He further revealed that, on January 4, 2025, a Mercedes Benz C300 parked in front of Luxirian Event Center in Nassarawa GRA, Kano owned by a resident of Hadejia Road, Kano was reported stolen.

“In response to these incidents, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba raised a team of detectives from the Anti-Car Theft Unit and directed the immediate recovery of the two vehicles.

“Between January 10 and 15, 2025, the team after obtaining relevant information from the e-CMR platform, successfully recovered the two stolen motor vehicles behind old Airport in Bauchi State and Shagari Quarters, Kano respectively. Investigations into the two cases are ongoing,” he said.

The statement also stated that the Kano state Commissioner of Police had commended the detectives for their exemplary work in both cases and appreciated the public’s continued support.