Kano: Police bar traditional ‘Tashe’ performance over crime rate

The Kano state police command has announced the suspension of the Ramadan traditional performance, known as Tashe in the state metropolis.

Tashe is a humorous traditional performance carried out from the 10th day of Ramadan till the end.

During the period, Muslims, usually children and young adults, dress in comical costumes and engage in different entertainment performances in residences and public places within the city and in return get some token from the audience.

However, the police, through its spokesman, SP. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, announced that the act had been suspended across the state.

According to him, the reason for the suspension is because “criminals disguise under the pretense of the Tashe performance/celebrations to carry out criminal activities, such as thuggery, handset robbery, mischief and drug abuse.”

He said whoever is caught violating this would be arrested and prosecuted.

Similarly, the command reiterates the ban on illegal Horse Riding (Kilisa) and the use of fireworks (Knock-out or Bangers), saying that violators would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“Members of the public are urged to use this session to pray for the State and the Nation, and continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or item(s) or movement to the nearest Police Station.”