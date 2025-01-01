Kano: Police arrested 2,425 criminals, rescued 55 victims in 2024 – CP

Kano State Police Command said it arrested 2,425 criminals and rescued 55 victims of human trafficking, kidnapping and abduction in the year 2024.

The Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba made this known while briefing journalists on the landmark achievements recorded by the command in its efforts to combat crimes and ensure peace and stability in the state.

He said, “At the beginning of the year, there were security challenges across the 44 LGAs of the state including threat of infiltration of bandits, kidnapping and armed robbery along the villages in 17 frontline border LGAs of the States bordering Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi States. Resurgence of thuggery (Daba) activities, drugs abuse and other violent crimes within the eight LGAs in Kano metropolis, and also reports of farmers and herders clashes at 19 LGAs that are neither at the border, nor the metropolis.

“In line with the directives and guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the general security situation of the State was carefully assessed, critically analyzed and demographically crime-mapped. An action plan was designed to effectively police the State including robust community policing engagements, sustenance of targeted clearance operations, intelligence led and visibility policing, synergy with sister security agencies and strategic communication in public enlightenment and sensitization.

“From 1st January to 31st December, 2024, a total of 189 armed robbery suspects, 34 suspected kidnappers, 10 suspected cattle rustlers, two suspected gun runners, 22 Motor vehicle thieves, 55 suspected drug dealers, 18 human trafficking suspects, 46 tricycle thieves, 28 motorcycle thieves, four suspects arrested for forgery, 27 suspected fraudsters and 1,987 suspected thugs.

“40 human trafficking victims, 13 kidnapping victims and two abduction victims were rescued.”

He added that the command also recovered firearms, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, stolen properties and other exhibits including counterfeit currencies equivalent to the total sum of over N129 billion and cash sum of over N48 million.

He therefore revealed that the command in the coming year will not only sustain its efforts but will be improved upon as plan is underway to intensify community policing engagements, engage in robust Intelligence-led policing, conduct targeted clearance operations and carry out massive public enlightenment and sensitiSation to meet the dynamic security demand of the State.