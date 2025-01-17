Kano police arrest 6 phone thiefs

The police in Kano say six suspected notorious phone thieves who operate within the metropolis have been arrested.

The police also confiscated two tricycles with registration numbers KBT 850 WZ and DAL 113 WZ with which the suspects carried out their nefarious activities in the state.

Also 15 mobile phones were recovered from the suspects whose names were given as Bashir Isah, Isyaku Bala, Mudansir Ayuba, Muzambil Abdullahi, Ibrahim Mohammed and Hassan Sagir.

SPONSOR AD

According to the police public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspects were arrested between January 11 and 15 by a team of policemen attached to the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) of the command’s Criminal Investigation Department after credible information was received, and a raid carried out on the hideouts of the suspects.

Kiyawa said anyone that could recognise their stolen mobile phone or tricycle among the items recovered should report at the police headquarters, pledging the police’s continuous crackdown on criminality including phone snatching, armed robbery and thuggery (daba).