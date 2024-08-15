Kano: Police arrest 2 over kidnapping, homicide

Operatives of the police command in Kano State have arrested two men over suspicion of kidnapping and culpable homicide. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr…

Operatives of the police command in Kano State have arrested two men over suspicion of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Salman-Dogo Garba, who disclosed this to newsmen, said, “In continuation with the case of a kidnapping incidents reported at the command on 05/06/2024 by residents of Dawakin Kudu LGA in 2023, one Aliyu Alhassan (48) of Dawakin Kudu LGA was kidnapped by and a ransom of N60,000,000 was demanded.

“Instead of reporting the incident to the police then, the relatives resorted to payment of ransom of N15,000,000, but the victim is yet to be released.

“On 01/06/2024, one Abba Abubakar (30) of the same address was also kidnapped. The kidnappers after demanding a ransom claimed to have masterminded the kidnapping of the first victim and that they were both held hostage with them.”

He said, “Sustained follow-up, coupled with technical intelligence-led operations, resulted in the arrest of the principal suspect, Abdulazeez Adamu (35) of the same address as the victims in Dawakin Kudu LGA.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having conspired with the first victim’s brother, one Abdullahi Alhassan (40), and kidnapped the two victims and collected ransom. The said Abdullahi Alhassan was also arrested.

“The suspect further confessed that all the kidnapped victims were killed on the day they were kidnapped. The first victim was killed in his house while the second victim was killed at the suspect’s house and buried in a shallow grave. All the bodies (one of which already decayed) were evacuated and deposited at Dawakin Kudu General Hospital.”