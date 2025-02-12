Kano Pillars set for fierce battle against old rivals El-Kanemi Warriors

The long-standing rivalry between Kano Pillars and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri will be reignited tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier League showdown.

This is a must-win match for Sai Masu Gida, especially after their narrow 2-1 defeat to league leaders Remo Stars last week in Ikenne, Ogun State. With home advantage on their side, the Pillars will be eager to secure all three points and bounce back stronger.

Caretaker coach Ahmed Garba “Yaro Yaro” and his assistants face a crucial test, as this will be their first match on home soil. Success will largely depend on the players’ ability to follow tactical instructions and the unwavering support of their passionate fans, who remain committed to the team’s success in both good and tough times.

However, El-Kanemi Warriors will not go down without a fight. As a northern derby, the visitors from Maiduguri will be determined to frustrate the hosts and claim a positive result. With officiating standards having significantly improved, this encounter is expected to be intense and unpredictable.

The fierce competition between Kano Pillars and El-Kanemi Warriors dates back to the early 1990s. One of their most memorable clashes was the 1991 National Challenge Cup final, where a Kadiri Ikhana-coached Pillars side—featuring the late Yusuf Akuya and Nura Rasha—narrowly lost 3-2 to a star-studded El-Kanemi team led by the late Aminu Oduah and Kabiru Baleriya at the National Stadium, Surulere.

With both teams eager to prove their dominance once again, football fans can expect a thrilling contest. Above all, supporters are urged to embrace the outcome in good faith, as such rivalries contribute to the development of Nigerian football.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors technical adviser, Imama Amapakabo, believes his team is progressing well toward their season objectives.

The Umuahia-based club has won seven of their last 10 league matches and currently sits fourth on the NPFL table with 32 points from 23 games.

“We had a clear plan to finish the first round in a single-digit position, which we achieved,” Amapakabo told Completesports.com. “Now, we are approaching the second round in three phases. We’ve completed four matches in this phase and have two more to go. After that, we’ll evaluate our progress—technically, tactically, and collectively—before assessing the next six games.”